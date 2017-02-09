Riders deny working out former NFL QB Johnny Manziel

The CFL world was sent into a frenzy on Thursday when reports surfaced from CFL blog 3DownNation about a possible workout between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and former NFL QB Johnny Manziel.

The report coming from Justin Dunk suggested that Manziel worked out for the Riders just before the Senior Bowl in late January.

Roughriders GM Chris Jones issued a statement saying that the Riders did not workout Manziel.

“The Saskatchewan Roughriders have not held or attended a workout involving Johnny Manziel,” Chris Jones, Riders vice president of football operations, general manager and head coach, said in a statement.

“With that, I will not be commenting further on the report.”

The issue with the Riders working out Manziel is that he is currently on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats negation list which would put the Riders in violation of CFL rules.

CFL spokesperson Paulo Senra issued the following statement about the report.

“We are investigating. The Riders tell us that they did not work out Manziel. So at this point, it appears the report is false.”

“Should other evidence come to light, we will deal with it accordingly.

Manziel won the Heisman trophy for Texas A&M in 2012 and he was a first-round selection of the Cleveland Browns in 2014.