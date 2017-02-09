George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins

It looks like Beyoncé and Jay Z aren’t the only celebrity power couple expecting twins in 2017.

On Thursday’s episode of The Talk, Julie Chen confirmed that supercouple Amal and George Clooney are expecting twins.

Chen made the announcement on the program, which airs on Global TV, during its hot topics segment. After discussing who gets the armrest on a plane, Chen joked that Clooney should give his wife the option.

Chen went on to elaborate on the pregnancy confirmation: “What we did find out, that no one else is reporting, is that the twins are due this June.”

People was able to confirm the announcement, with multiple sources telling them the duo has tried to keep the news hush hush. One person told the publication Amal “has let everyone in both families know quietly… they’re all very happy.”

Amal, 39, and George, 55, have been married for over two years, after tying the knot in Italy in September 2014.

Lebanon’s Daily Star reported Amal Clooney’s pregnancy in early January, citing a family friend from the country, but it was never confirmed.

Ever since 2015, there have been rumoured sightings of the Clooneys visiting fertility clinics. According to New York Daily News, the couple’s London mansion was recently remodelled, and the plans included a nursery.

Twitter exploded with happiness and joy for the pair after the news broke.

First Beyoncé, now Amal Clooney is pregnant with TWINS!! We can't deal. 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/TniL6IIkFg — KRNL Fashion (@krnl_fashion) February 9, 2017

yall: clooney twins!

me, an intellectual: ok and pic.twitter.com/xQeUMbq4EO — Hunter Harris (@hunteryharris) February 9, 2017

OKAY THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS: Take the Clooney twins and the Knowles-Carter twins and THEY HAVE TWINS = WORLD PEACE https://t.co/7c63QrEfYt — Beisan Zubi (@beisan) February 9, 2017

Omg George Clooney is having twins 😻 First Beyoncé & now him- SLAY! — Sierra Dallas (@SierraDallas) February 9, 2017

The year: 2036. Beyoncé's twins and the Clooney twins form a superhero team and rescue what's left of the earth — Sarah Dollard (@snazdoll) February 2, 2017

The Carter / Clooney play dates will be magical. Hurry, Wills and Kate: announce you're expecting royal twins, too! #yearoftwins — Lisa Trifone (@LisaBeesa) February 9, 2017

Someday Clooney, @Madonna and @Beyonce's twins will be hanging with @PharelI triplets… and I'll be really really old. — Lindsay Z. (@TeamArmstrong) February 9, 2017

Amal Clooney is expecting twins😩😻. 2017 is the year of babies😻 — angie✨ | -62 (@SEBSGUARO) February 9, 2017

This news comes just over a week after Beyoncé broke the internet with the announcement she and Jay Z are expecting twins.

Madonna also confirmed this week she has adopted twin sisters from Malawi.