Canada
February 9, 2017 1:19 pm

Stolen school bus involved in high-speed chase in Saint John, New Brunswick

Heide Pearson By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A stolen school bus was the subject of a high-speed chase in Saint John, New Brunswick Thursday morning.

Andrew Cromwell/Global News
A A

A stolen school bus was involved in a high-speed chase with Saint John police Thursday morning on Highway 7 on the outskirts of the New Brunswick city.

Officers tried to stop the bus by using stop sticks to flatten the tires. Police spokesperson Sgt. Charles Breen said the bus was stolen by a lone male.

However, the bus then led police on a pursuit onto Highway 7 where it continued until the Grand Bay/Westfield exit.

bus-1

A stolen school bus was the subject of a high-speed chase in Saint John, New Brunswick Thursday morning.

Andrew Cromwell/Global News
bus-3

A stolen school bus was the subject of a high-speed chase in Saint John, New Brunswick Thursday morning.

Andrew Cromwell/Global News
bus-2

A stolen school bus was the subject of a high-speed chase in Saint John, New Brunswick Thursday morning.

Andrew Cromwell/Global News
bus-4

A stolen school bus was the subject of a high-speed chase in Saint John, New Brunswick Thursday morning.

Andrew Cromwell/Global News

The driver lost control of the bus because of the flattened tires, causing it to go off the road. Breen said at least two police vehicles were extensively damaged in the incident.

There were no injuries in the incident. The driver was arrested at the scene.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Saint John
Saint John police
Saint John School Bus Chase
School Bus
Stolen School Bus
Stolen School Bus Chase Saint John
Stolen School Bus Crash
Stolen School Bus High-Speed Chase
Stolen School Bus Police Chase
Stolen School Bus Saint John

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News