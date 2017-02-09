Stolen school bus involved in high-speed chase in Saint John, New Brunswick

A stolen school bus was involved in a high-speed chase with Saint John police Thursday morning on Highway 7 on the outskirts of the New Brunswick city.

Officers tried to stop the bus by using stop sticks to flatten the tires. Police spokesperson Sgt. Charles Breen said the bus was stolen by a lone male.

However, the bus then led police on a pursuit onto Highway 7 where it continued until the Grand Bay/Westfield exit.

The driver lost control of the bus because of the flattened tires, causing it to go off the road. Breen said at least two police vehicles were extensively damaged in the incident.

There were no injuries in the incident. The driver was arrested at the scene.