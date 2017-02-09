Canada’s astronaut shortlist includes candidate with Saskatchewan roots

The shortlist of candidates for two vacancies in the Canadian Space Agency program includes one person with a connection to Saskatchewan.

Among the 72 potential astronauts is Royal Canadian Air Force pilot Jason Leuschen.

READ MORE: Pool of potential Canadian astronauts down to 72

Born in B.C., Leuschen’s family moved to a farm near Bruno, Sask., when he was three-years-old.

Leuschen went to the University of Saskatchewan where he received a degree in mechanical engineering.

He then joined the Air Force to train as a helicopter pilot and is currently a student pilot.

READ MORE: New astronauts and a solar eclipse will have Canadians looking skyward in 2017

Leuschen said he was inspired to become an astronaut by Saskatchewan’s skies, the northern lights and watching meteor showers.

The competition field was narrowed from 3,772 applicants.

WATCH BELOW: Canada’s first woman in space celebrates 25 years