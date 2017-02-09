Firefighters battle massive house fire in west Edmonton

More than two dozen firefighters were called to battle a blaze at a home in west Edmonton Wednesday night, Fire Rescue Services said.

They said several area residents called them to report a home on fire in the area of 230 Street and 122 Avenue at 8:32 p.m.

The home was already engulfed in flames when crews arrived, a spokesperson said.

According to a fire official at the scene, extra tankers had to be brought in because of the scarcity of fire hydrants in the area.

No injuries were reported but the blaze was still not under control as of 9:45 p.m., according to the fire department.

“The homeowner was home alone at the time,” District Chief Dale Rushfeldt said. “He received a phone call from his alarm company saying that he had an alarm going off, he exited the building and called 911.”

There is no word yet on what caused the fire or how extensive the damage is, however, Rushfeldt said he believed the home would “be a writeoff.”