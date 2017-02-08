Education
Lower Sackville, NS to see community food garden sprout soon

The Sackville Community Food Garden will be constructed close to this area behind Acadia Hall in Lower Sackville, N.S., pictured on Feb. 8, 2017.

An all-organic, free to use, public food garden is in the works in Lower Sackville, N.S.

READ MORE: Dartmouth North community centre wins Aviva fund, will expand market

The Sackville Community Food Garden will be constructed on a field area adjacent Acadia Hall, and is expected to launch during the first weekend in May.

“If anyone comes on any given day to tend to a plot and, ‘Hey, some carrots are missing.’ Well, great. Hopefully they were eaten. That’s kind of an underlying philosophy: basically, we want something to be here for everyone,” said Jason Craig, project manager for Acadia Recreation Club.

The idea was inspired by a food security project run by Dartmouth North Community Food Centre.

“We want people to be able to take control of the means of providing healthy food products for themselves,” said Craig.

He added that the garden will be as inclusive to the community as possible — for gardeners of all skill levels, or people wanting to learn.

Craig also said that groups in the community have already expressed a desire to garden at the site, and he wants the project to make people think more about food security and eating healthy.

A public information session regarding the project is scheduled for Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at Acadia Hall.

