Kelowna 6th-fastest growing city in Canada

Kelowna’s growth rate has slowed somewhat but the city remains one of the fastest growing in Canada.

According to the latest census numbers released today, more than 127,000 people now call Kelowna home. That’s an increase of about 10,000 since the 2011 census.

The city’s population growth rate was 8.4 per cent between 2011 and 2016.

That’s down from 10.8 per cent growth between 2006 and 2011.

Despite the slight drop, Kelowna remains the sixth-fastest growing city in Canada.

The top 10 are Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, Lethbridge, Kelowna, Guelph, Ont., Victoria, Oshawa, Ont. Winnipeg and Vancouver.

Vernon, Penticton, Summerland, West Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland and Summerland all saw slight growth between 2011 and 2016.