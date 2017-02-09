Crown to call final witnesses at triple-murder trial of Douglas Garland Thursday

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

The prosecution is expected to call its final witnesses Thursday at the triple-murder trial of Douglas Garland.

That includes the officer who arrested Garland as he ran through a field near his parents’ property, as well as one of the officers who was in the air with the police HAWCS helicopter.

Garland, 57, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of five-year-old Nathan and his grandparents, Alvin and Kathy Liknes. The trio was last seen June 29, 2014 after an estate sale in their southwest Calgary home.

On Wednesday, court heard Garland was being tailed for several days by the Strike Force Unit.

Early in the morning of July 14, 2014, officers told court he snuck onto the back part of the Garland property.

On Wednesday, court heard a graphic interpretation of what happened to the three victims at the Liknes home through the eyes of an expert in blood pattern analysis.

Court previously heard DNA of Nathan and his grandparents was found throughout the Airdrie farm.

Calgary Police Sgt. Jodi Arns went to the southwest Calgary home July 1, 2014–two days after the trio went missing. She provided details as to where DNA was found throughout the Liknes home.

