Alberta safety partnership aims to increase opportunity for women in construction industry

A partnership was announced Wednesday morning at a gathering of Alberta’s construction leaders that aims to make construction sites safer for women.

The partnership between the Alberta Construction Safety Association (ACSA) and Women Building Future (WBF) launched their “Breakfast with the Leaders” series, which aims to connect women to the province’s safety community.

ACSA chief operations officer Tammy Hawkins said the partnership is an effort to have everyone commit to a safe workplace.

“This partnership will make a real difference for women across Alberta. Our efforts will empower them to succeed in non-traditional careers, inspiring positive economic change for women, and forever transforming the face of construction in this province,” Hawkins said.

WBF CEO JudyLynn Archer said 250,000 tradespeople are expected to retire across the country, which will present an opportunity for women working in the industry..

“Together with the ACSA, we plan on providing as much assistance as we can to attract and prepare women with a safety mindset, giving them the best chance to gain employment in Canada’s construction and maintenance workforce,” Archer said.

The partnership will also have ACSA provide access to its programs and services for WBF students, alumni and staff.