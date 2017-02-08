Dozens of chickens killed in Thames Centre barn fire

A number of chickens died yesterday in a barn fire outside of the city.

Shortly before 4 p.m. emergency crews from Dorchester and Thorndale were called to a property on Gore Road in Thames Centre.

The property owner was able to get a number of vehicles out of the barn before it was engulfed in flames.

However, a few dozen chickens died. No other injuries were reported.

A damage estimate hasn’t been released and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.