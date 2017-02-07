Winnipeg Goldeyes re-sign pitcher Kyle Anderson

WINNIPEG — Left-handed pitcher Kyle Anderson is returning to the Winnipeg Goldeyes for a fourth season.

The team will officially announce the 26-year-old’s new contract on Wednesday morning.

Anderson went 3-1 with one save in six starts and 23 relief appearances last year. He finished the season with a 3.44 ERA along with 37 strikeouts and seven walks in 73.1 innings.

“Kyle is a good, consistent strike-thrower, which allows him to succeed and be a versatile asset to our pitching staff,” Goldeyes manager Rick Forney said in a statement.

Anderson was signed by the Toronto Blue Jays a a non-drafted free agent in 2012. His contract was purchased by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2014 during his first season with the Goldeyes. He returned to Winnipeg the following year.

The Goldeyes now have 14 players signed for the upcoming season.