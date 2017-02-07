Florida man shoots, kills 19-year-old alleged Walmart shoplifter

Police in Orange County, Fla., are investigating a fatal shooting at a Walmart after a bystander intervened in an alleged shoplifting.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place at approximately 8:00 on Saturday morning at a Walmart in the Orlando area.

Police say Arthur Adams, 19, and another unidentified male were loading a two carts full of diapers into their car in front of the store, allegedly without having paid for them, when they were confronted by a store employee.

That’s when police say a 50-year-old man who was a customer at the store became aware of the dispute and decided to get involved.

Police are still working to determine exactly what happened next, but the man told police he “felt threatened” when Adams allegedly reached for something, prompting him to produce a pistol and open fire on Adams and the other male.

“The Orange County Sheriff’s Office detectives have been working with Walmart representatives and interviewing witnesses to determine the facts in the weekend shooting at the Walmart store,” Orange County Sheiff Jerry Demings said in a statement to media.

“The investigation is ongoing and we ask the community not to rush to judgment.”

Police say both Adams and a teenage girl who was with the two suspects were struck by the gunfire. The suspects attempted to flee in their vehicle, but proceeded on foot after their car struck two other cars in the parking lot.

Police say Adams made it as far as a gas station across the street from the Walmart, where he collapsed. He was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The teenage girl later turned herself in to police with a gunshot wound to her leg. She’s said to be in stable condition.

A spokesperson for the Orange County Sherriff’s Office told Global News that the department is still working to determine why Adams was allegedly stealing just diapers.

As for the customer who intervened and fatally shot Adams, police say the issue is now before the Florida State Attorney, who will determine whether charges are warranted.

“The case will be presented to the State Attorney for review and appropriate charges will be determined for all involved,” Demings said. “The use of deadly force will be evaluated based on law and the right to protect one’s self or others from great bodily harm or death.”

Police say Adams was known to them prior to Saturday’s shooting.

“There have been numerous felony arrest warrants [for Adams], 15 approximately,” Capt. Angelo Nieves told WESH 2 News. “He’s had four convictions and at the time of this incident, he was wanted on multiple arrest warrants.”

In addition, the Orlando Sentinel reports that the car used in the incident had been reported stolen on Jan. 14.

Police have released photographs of the other suspect. They are appealing to the public for anyone with information to come forward.