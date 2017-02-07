Only 50% of parents have a will, lawyer estimates

When Leona Dargis’ parents crafted their will, they had two daughters, a couple quarters of land and a few head of cattle. Over the years, their family grew and so did the farm in northeast Alberta.

At the time of their death in a plane crash in 2007, the couple had more than 6,000 acres of land and 3,000 head of cattle. Their will, written in the 1980s, did not reflect that.

As a result, the process of dealing with the estate took six years.

Watch below: Leona Dargis is a passionate advocate for succession planning after losing her parents suddenly in a plane crash in August 2007. She explains the importance of having an updated will.

When it comes to succession planning, major life changes have a way of lighting a fire under people.

Edmonton lawyer Kent Wong says he usually hears from people who want to make a will after they lose a loved one or, more often, have a baby.

“Suddenly you have this enormous responsibility to make sure your children are taken care of,” Wong said. “That’s when you start to think of your own mortality and what will happen when you’re eventually gone.”

Wong says people often imagine meeting a lawyer to draft a will will be costly and time consuming.

“That’s not necessarily the case. The more decisions that a person can make ahead of time about their estate and about what they want in the will, the easier it’s going to be for their lawyers to draft their will,” Wong said.

“If you become informed of what you want to do in the will and you’ve given your lawyer clear instructions, wills can range anywhere from about, I would say, $150 or $200 and up.”

Wong recently held a free information session about succession planning and offers these guidelines on Highfield Law Office’s website.