Airdrie man charged after using 911 as a ‘scare tactic’

An Airdrie man has been charged with making a frivolous 911 call earlier this month.

Police said at about 1:05 a.m. on Feb. 1, Airdrie RCMP responded to an emergency call made from a home in the city, north of Calgary.

But when police reached out to the caller, he first refused to give his name.

The man eventually confirmed his identity, and then told police he used 911 as a “scare tactic” to kick a friend out of his home.

RCMP said there never was a real emergency, or any need for immediate assistance.

The man, who police have not identified, has been charged with making a frivolous 911 call under the 911 Emergency Act.

RCMP said non-emergency use of the 911 system can cause indirect harm by tying up resources and delaying response times to those who need help in real emergencies.