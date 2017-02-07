Crime
February 7, 2017 2:50 pm

One man shot in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside; police investigating

P_Baker2 By Online News Producer  Global News

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Vancouver near Jackson Avenue and Powell Street on Feb. 7, 2017.

Vancouver police are investigating after a man was shot in the Downtown Eastside Tuesday morning.

Police said they received 911 calls reporting the sounds of gunshots in the area of Jackson Avenue and Powell Street just after 5:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 30-year-old Vancouver man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Little information has been released, but police said the shooting does not appear to be random; and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact VPD’s Major Crime Unit or Crime Stoppers.

