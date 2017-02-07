Mother furious after daycare worker breastfed her son

A mother in North Carolina is furious after she claims a daycare worker breastfed her son.

Kaycee Oxendine told CBS News that security footage inside Carborro Early School last Friday shows a woman adjusting her top and bringing Oxendine’s three-month-old son to her chest to breastfeed him.

“As a mom, you’ve taken something from me, because I wasn’t able to defend my child,” Oxendine who works as a pre-kindergarten teacher at the daycare told CBS News. “I wasn’t there.”

Oxendine who wasn’t in the room when the incident reportedly happened wants the woman to face criminal charges. She claims her son, who was born premature, fell ill shortly after he was breastfed.

“To me, a criminal act was committed against him,” she said. “Not only did you put your breast to my son, you also made my son sick because he’s lactose (intolerant). So you’ve put something in his body that his body can’t digest.”

Daycare director Daron Council told Global News he couldn’t comment on the specifics of the incident but confirms the video was recorded at the daycare centre. He said the daycare worker is no longer at the facility.

“Given the information I have received thus far, the person is not in the classroom. I took the appropriate steps based on the information that I had,” Council said.

Council says he notified local police and his daycare licensing agency within hours of finding out about the incident.

“I have got confidentiality obligations on the employee side that prevents me from commenting. I’m going to let the people who are responsible for making the determination as to what happened and how to make sure this doesn’t happen again, by whatever mechanism that needs to be put in place.”

Global News contacted Carrboro police to find out if any charges have been laid.

However, Council said police are investigating but have not notified him of any charges laid.

“This is something that has to be worked out as far as with the Carrboro police department and the division of child development, and ultimately, if they determine there was some kind of abuse, the appropriate authority would investigate that. As of now, I have no information of current charges, or pending charges, if any.”