The dos and don’ts of selling clothing at consignment stores

If you’re looking to clear out your closet and make some money doing it, then you may wish to try your hand at consigning your clothing.

Jan Sicam from luxury consignment store Joyce’s Closet joined Global Calgary on Tuesday with details on the dos and don’ts of selling used clothing.

Do sell items that are in good condition

“If it’s in really good condition, if it’s structured, if it’s still in style – consign it,” Sicam said. “Things that aren’t missing buttons, there’s no stains, no tears.”

“It’s really important to ask yourself when consigning if you would invest your own money in that item – and if the answer is no, then don’t consign it. Move on!”

Don’t sell items that are old

Don’t attempt to sell items that aren’t in season, like bulky sweaters in the middle of summer.

Sican also said items that are more than two or three years old won’t bring in much money.

Do include original tags, receipts or original packaging

Authenticity is important, even when shoppers are buying items second hand.

If you’re selling a luxury brand name item, check if you still have the receipt or the original box it came in.

“It’s really good to focus on the brand, but it’s also really important to focus on quality,” Sicam added.

Do your research

“It’s really important to do your research when you consign,” Sicam said. “Know the business you’re consigning with and make sure the process is really transparent.”