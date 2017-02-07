Cold weather forces school bus cancellations in the Saskatoon area
The Prairie Spirit School Division has cancelled buses in the Saskatoon area for Tuesday morning due to cold weather.
School division officials said that due to the wind chill being -40, all buses have been cancelled, including all charters.
Buses for Duck Lake, Blaine Lake and Leask will run with wheelchair lifts.
In Saskatoon, First Student has cancelled wheelchair runs for both the public and Catholic school divisions.
Six other routes – 691, 815, 903, 914, 925 and 928 – are delayed 60 minutes according to First Student officials.
