Canada
February 6, 2017 7:21 pm
Updated: February 6, 2017 9:54 pm

Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant

globalnews_headshots_300x300_scottmonich By News Director  AM980 London

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a federal offender known to visit London and the Greater Toronto area.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is looking for 24-year-old Alexander William Collin, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching his parole.

Collin is described by police as an indigenous man, 5’10”, 240 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos of an Eagle arm band, a bull dog “Collin” and a skull on his right arm. He has a tattoo on his left arm a skeleton, two skulls and a face with a hammer. On his left hand he has a tribal symbol tattooed.

Police say he is serving a seven-year, seven-month sentence for robbery, possession of a firearm, aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or at 1-866-870-ROPE (7673) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or call 911.

