Health Canada approves three supervised injection sites in Montreal

Health Canada has authorized three supervised injection sites in Montreal.

Canada currently has two drug injection sites in Canada – both in Vancouver – and existing laws allow such sites to operate only in exceptional circumstances.

“There’s not one single item that will resolve the opioid crisis. It requires a response that is comprehensive, that addresses prevention, harm reduction, treatment and law enforcement,” said Jane Philpott, federal health minister.

“This will have an important impact and it will absolutely save lives.”

Currently, applicants for new injection sites must provide medical and scientific evidence of benefit, along with letters from provincial health ministers, local police and regional health officials.

In December, the Liberal government announced legislative amendments designed to remove 26 requirements for supervised injection sites introduced under the previous government.

Philpott explained the changes will make it easier for supervised injection sites to be established while adhering to criteria set out by the Supreme Court of Canada.

“In addition to the three sites we have approved today, there are 10 additional applications for cities across the country,” she said.

Her department says international and Canadian evidence shows consumption sites, if operated properly, can save lives without increasing drug use or crime in surrounding areas.