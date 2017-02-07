Welcome to the new AM980.ca

When our parent company Corus Entertainment purchased Shaw Media in the spring of 2016, a plan was put in place to integrate our News Talk radio stations with Global News. The strategy is for AM980 to provide its audience with more of the high quality, hyper-local journalism we are known for, while Global News complements that coverage with national, international, lifestyle and entertainment stories of interest. AM980 has established itself as one of Corus’ most digitally savvy newsrooms.

The next step of this plan is now underway with the online experience for AM980 London being integrated into the GlobalNews.ca domain.

Why we are moving

GlobalNews.ca is one of the fastest growing news destinations in Canada. Our strategy is to expose AM980’s content and brand to the large online traffic volume generated by GlobalNews.ca on our websites and through distributed content on social media platforms. Local news is an essential part of our successful editorial model which recognizes that a great story in London, Ontario would also be of interest in Vancouver, Calgary or Montreal. We’ll be able to better serve London and Southwestern Ontario while bringing the region’s most important stories to the rest of the country. We won’t be just another headline news service, Global News is committed to providing contextual analysis and accountability journalism.

What’s changing?

You will still be able to navigate using the AM980.ca URL, but it will redirect you to GlobalNews.ca/AM980 which is also the GlobalNews.ca London, Ontario homepage. The AM980 branding will be obvious on the page, slightly modified to fit into the existing GlobalNews.ca site. You’ll still be able to listen to the Craig Needles Show (and every other show we broadcast) live, get all of Mike Stubbs’ London Knights coverage, and find local events, gas prices, traffic and weather.

What’s new?

GlobalNews.ca is a responsive website, meaning AM980 content will be optimized for any and all mobile devices without the need to open the AM980 app, which is still available if you prefer to use it. We’ve also made it very easy to listen live to AM980 London via a sticky widget on all our AM980 and London content. This widget appears at the bottom of our homepage and on all of our articles. New content management and social publishing tools will allow our journalists and editors to get you professionally verified and properly sourced news and information quickly and efficiently on any Global News platform you prefer.

We want to hear from you

Let us know your thoughts about the new AM980.ca or features you would like to see in the future by filling out the form below.