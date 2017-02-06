Man accused of killing Rider’s Joe McKnight pleads not guilty to second-degree murder

The Louisiana man accused of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Saskatchewan Roughrider running back Joe McKnight has pleaded not guilty.

Ronald Gasser, 55, made his first appearance at a Jefferson Parish, La courthouse Monday morning. His defence attorney, Gerard Archer, says Gasser acted in self-defense.

Archer says that McKnight was driving behind Gasser and there had been a verbal confrontation.

He says McKnight was “two or three car lengths” behind Gasser, McKnight then switched lanes, went around Gasser, parked illegally on the shoulder of the road.

“He went through the window of Gasser’s vehicle with the intent to harm Gasser as he had been threatening to do,” Archer said. “He’s a victim of his own road rage. “

“Gasser was in his vehicle when he shot him. McKnight’s body was in the vehicle when was shot. It’s a shame it had to come to this, but Gasser was definitely within his rights to defend himself,” Archer said.

This description of events is similar to an account given by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand. He also described a verbal confrontation between the two parties, McKnight confronting Gasser in his car, and Gasser shooting McKnight.

Gasser surrendered his gun to responding police officers and admitted to shooting McKnight.

The Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office announced Gasser’s second-degree murder charge on February 2.

Gasser was originally arrested and charged with manslaughter days after McKnight was shot and killed on Dec. 1. He was initially taken into custody and released on the day of the shooting, prompting backlash.

If Gasser is convicted he faces a life-sentence at hard labour without the benefit of parole. He’s being held on a $750,000 bond.

McKnight, 28, was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident in Terrytown, La. Terrytown is a suburb of New Orleans.

Gasser’s next court appearance is February 16.

With files from Alexa Huffman