Canada
February 6, 2017 10:28 am

Transport Canada recalls Chevrolet Orlando over power steering issue

By Staff The Canadian Press

OTTAWA – Transport Canada has issued a recall for 12,035 Chevrolet Orlandos, saying some of them could lose their power-steering assist due to corrosion caused by road salt.

The recall affects vehicles from the 2012, 2013 and 2014 model years.

General Motors of Canada, which built the minivan, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

On its website, Transport Canada says a loss of power steering assist could unexpectedly make steering more difficult and increase the risk of a crash.

Transport Canada says the problem can arise if melting snow and water containing road salt enters the vehicle and corrodes a connection in the electric power steering (EPS) module circuit.

The federal department says dealers will seal the affected connection and repair it as necessary.

It didn’t say whether any collision, injury or death has been linked to the defect.

