Sask. Green Party Leader Shawn Setyo running in Saskatoon-Meewasin byelection

Saskatchewan Green Party Leader Shawn Setyo has put his name in the race to replace Roger Parent in the upcoming Saskatoon-Meewasin byelection.

Setyo joined the party five years ago, and was named party leader in October 2016.

In a statement, Setyo said he believes firmly in creating a sustainable energy sector in the province with a focus on renewable energy.

He also said he believes in the value of diversity and multiculturalism.

Parent passed away in November 2016 following a brief battle with cancer.

Also running in the byelection is Brent Penner for the Saskatchewan Party, Ryan Meili for the Saskatchewan NDP, Saskatchewan Liberal Leader Darrin Lamoureux and David Prokopchul for the PC Party of Saskatchewan.

The nomination deadline is Feb. 14 and advance voting takes place Feb. 24-28.

The byelection in Saskatoon-Meewasin is March 2.