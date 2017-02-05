Winnipeg police searching for missing 7-year-old boy

Winnipeg police have requested help from the public in a search for a missing 7-year-old boy.

Troy Linklater was last seen late Sunday afternoon in downtown Winnipeg.

He is described Aboriginal, 4’4”, 70lbs, average build with very short, dark brown hair.

Troy was last seen wearing a dark navy blue zip-up Winnipeg Jets sweater, black sweatpants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Troy’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 986-6250.