Donald Trump discusses NATO, migrants with Italian PM

MILAN — Italy’s prime minister emphasized the significance of NATO and outlined a new agreement between Italy and Libya to fight human trafficking during a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni’s office said Sunday that the call Saturday evening focused on “bilateral relations between Italy and the USA, united by a historic friendship and collaboration.”

It said Gentiloni reaffirmed “the fundamental importance of the role of NATO and of collaboration between Europe and the United States in the face of challenges and threats to shared security.”

The two leaders also renewed their commitment to fighting terrorism and radicalism and to reinforce efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis and to achieve peace in the Middle East, including in war-torn Syria.

The White House confirmed the conversation and its substance, including their desire to “continue close coordination and cooperation on efforts to eliminate ISIS and other terrorist organizations.”

The discussion also covered “Libya, the influx of migrants and refugees into Europe.” Trump “reiterated the U.S. commitment to NATO and emphasized the importance of all NATO allies sharing the monetary burden of defense spending.”

Trump also agreed to attend the G-7 summit scheduled for May in Taormina, Italy, the White House said.