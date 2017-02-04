In Photos: Hundreds participate in annual Special Olympics Floor Hockey Invitational

Hundreds of players showed off their love for floor hockey at the annual Special Olympics Floor Hockey Invitational at the Northlands Expo Centre Saturday.

Twenty teams from across Alberta, including one from Saskatchewan, took part in the one-day event which prides itself on friendly competition.

“These teams have been practicing every week and now they get to put all their skills together at this one tournament,” organizer Kaley Mclaren said. “So it’s super exciting because they’ve all worked so hard in these programs and now they actually get to play as a team and compete against other teams.”

The tournament doubles as a major social event as well.

“Some of [the athletes] only see each other once a year, so this is a great way to catch up,” McLaren said.

There are five floor hockey teams from the Edmonton area participating and the ages of the players ranges from 10 to 78.

“The athletes give it their all, they try so hard and they love to share their stories and it’s just great for people to come and witness.”

The event wrapped up Saturday.