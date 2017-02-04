Crime
February 4, 2017 10:27 am

One person dead after vehicle hits tree in Brampton

By Jessica Patton Global News

A man in his thirties has died after a vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree in Brampton early Saturday.

Const. Harinder Sohi said police were called to Van Kirk Drive at Regan Road around 4:09 a.m. for a single-vehicle collision.

Police said there was only one person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Van Kirk Drive at Regan Road is closed as the major collision bureau investigates.

