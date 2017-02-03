Health Minister ‘eager’ to speak with U.S. hospital over Manitoba man’s $118K medical bill

WINNIPEG — It’s been days since Robin Milne was told the province would not cover his $118,000 medical bill, but now Manitoba’s health minister said he is still prepared to help.

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen is hoping to directly address the issue with Milne and get his permission to access his medical records and information from the Altru Agreement.

“We are looking into Mr. Milne’s situation,” Goertzen said. “I’ve asked for permission to speak to Altru directly. I need his permission to do that. I’m eager and I want to speak to Altru on his behalf.”

Milne suffered a heart attack in October 2016 at his home in Sprague, a small town in the southeastern part of the province. With time ticking, he was rushed across the border to a hospital in Roseau, Minn., part of a little known, but long standing agreement between the hospital and Manitoba Health.

However, he needed emergency surgery and an air ambulance from Winnipeg wasn’t going to make it in time so doctors sent him to Grand Forks, which is not covered by the Altru Agreement.

“I do need to speak to Altru because they… were asking for the flight,” Goertzen said. “I’m still seeking permission from Mr. Milne to speak to them on his behalf.”

Minister Goertzen originally said he had no ability to step in and use any discretionary power to help out. On Friday, he said one of the biggest stumbling blocks has been that there is no dispute or appeal mechanism in the Altru Agreement.

“It doesn’t specify which services in particular are available,” Goertzen said. “It doesn’t specify who is actually covered under the agreement.”

Goertzen said the agreement is just three pages long and needs to be overhauled. However, that will take time. He is also seeking input from residents who are affected by it.

“You couldn’t buy a car for a three page agreement these days,” Goertzen said. “When you look at the agreement, there’s no dispute mechanism [and] there’s no appeal mechanism. It doesn’t specify which services are available. It doesn’t specify who is actually covered under the agreement.”

Goertzen adds that the agreement is under review and Manitoba Health is still looking into Milne’s case.

Meantime, the family continues to raise money through a GoFundMe page.

