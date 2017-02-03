Justin Trudeau calls Halifax imam at home to offer condolences, comfort

A Nova Scotia imam says his fears of more violence against mosques were eased this week by a direct call to his home from the prime minister.

Zia Khan of the Centre for Islamic Development in Halifax told reporters Monday he was fearful and worried about more attacks like the one that killed six men in Quebec City.

But Khan says he felt consoled after a call from Justin Trudeau.

The 49-year-old spiritual leader says he thought it might be a prank until he heard the prime minister’s voice and they had a 15-minute conversation.

Khan said his grief and fears were diminished by Trudeau’s condolences and re-assurance that other Canadians shared his community’s grief.

The imam says politicians have previously attempted to use his presence for a photo opportunity, but he says he felt Trudeau’s call was sincere and meant to reduce his anxiety.