“Ring of peace”, “Visit a mosque” events to be held in Edmonton

A “ring of peace” will be formed around a north Edmonton mosque as a show of solidarity to the faith community.

The event at the Muslim Association of Canada Islamic Centre on 172 Street will start at 12:30 p.m., according to organizer Jenn Prosser.

“It is about anti-discrimination and people standing up to hate crimes against Muslims,” she said.

Prosser said there will not be any speeches at the event, rather the “ring of peace” is meant to convey hope and peace as worshippers enter the mosque for services at 1 and 2 p.m.

She said some people have been living in fear or pain since the Quebec City mosque shooting and U.S. President Donald Trump’s ban on travel to the United States by people from seven Muslim-majority countries. She says the human chain is meant to tell them that they have the right to practice their faith.

There will also be a “visit a mosque” event Friday at the Baitul Hadi Mosque on 98 Avenue.

The campaign, which is supported by Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, is taking place across the country.

It is meant to open the doors of mosques to allow Canadians visit and show their support for Muslims.

“Hundreds of Canadians have demonstrated their true Canadian spirit by seeking opportunities to stand in solidarity with Muslims,” reads a news release.

The “visit a moque” event in Edmonton will take place from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

