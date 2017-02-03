Snowfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, South Coast

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for much of B.C.’s South Coast, with snow beginning on Friday and lasting throughout the weekend.

The low pressure system will approach the Metro Vancouver region on Friday afternoon with light snow turning heavier by evening. Snow is also expected for the Fraser Valley, southern and eastern Vancouver Island, the Southern Gulf Islands and the Sea to Sky region.

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres are expected by Saturday morning.

In some areas at lower elevation, the snow may change to a rain/snow mix overnight on Friday. Freezing rain is also possible for the Fraser Valley.

The blast of winter weather is expected to linger throughout the weekend and into next week when more snow could fall on Monday and Tuesday.

The City of Vancouver has been criticized for its handling of the city’s first dose of winter in December, but it now maintains its ready to battle the elements.

Residents and drivers are being reminded to tread carefully on slippery streets and sidewalks. Homeowners and businesses must also shovel their sidewalks and pathways before 10 a.m. on the day following a snow fall. Anyone who fails to comply could be issued a ticket.

If an area requires attention during the snowstorm, residents are being asked to use VanConnect app (vancouver.ca/vanconnect) or call 3-1-1 to report the problem.

–With files from Amy Judd and Yuliya Talmazan