Calgary charity raising money for women’s affordable housing ‘hoping for a miracle’

A growing number of women searching for affordable housing in Calgary are being turned away. A charity that supports women on the verge of homelessness calculated, on average, 15 women a month are in need of a home.

The Victory Foundation is launching a fundraising campaign to help collect enough money to purchase a new 24-unit facility in the community of Albert Park.

“We really need a miracle to see this happen,” Victory Foundation CEO Don Delaney said.

“We know the economy isn’t great right now and givers aren’t what they used to be, but the need is greater.”

The hope is to turn a vacant supported seniors housing complex into the women’s affordable housing unit. However, Victory Foundation needs $4.9 million in pledges to make it a reality.

Women who have faced addictions and homelessness have joined the campaign to help.

Debbie Forcier battled an addiction and struggled with life in and out of jail.

“It was hopeless. I had given up on life and I had lost a fabulous career, disappointed my family and resorted to crime,” Forcier said.

“I was a mess. It was just survival.”

With the support of Victory Foundation, she got off the streets and got an apartment.

She’s now a single mother to seven-year-old Chance. She knows the value of having a place to call your own.

“To not have to be afraid that the knock at the door is the police looking to arrest you and having food in my fridge… I don’t have to sit outside a Tim Hortons and beg for change and beg for a doughnut – which are all things I’ve done,” Forcier said.

“It’s peace… It’s just peaceful.”

The Victory Foundation has already raised just over $700,000 towards its goal of purchasing the building.