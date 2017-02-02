FSIN and U of S jointly commit to help First Nations students succeed

An important moment at Gordon Oakes Red Bear Student Centre, nearly one year to the day since it officially opened.

On Thursday, University of Saskatchewan President Peter Stoicheff and Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron signed a memorandum of understanding – outlining their joint commitment to helping first nations students succeed.

“We’re on the right journey together, we’re moving forward together and that’s all we ever ask – creating more opportunity for our first nations students,” Chief Cameron said.

The agreement that builds upon what is believed to be a first in Canada, a province-wide commitment by post-secondary institutions to close the educational gap for indigenous students.

“There’s an enormous one in this province and in fact across the country,” said Stoicheff

“The TRC calls to action came out about a year ago now, it’s really incumbent upon us to really respond.”

In two decades, 20 per cent of the Saskatchewan’s population is expected to be first nations which is why it’s imperative for institutions to address this demographic shift now instead of later.

“I always say if it’s not now given the TRC and where we are in Canadian history, when’s it going to be? If it’s not this university, who’s it going to be?” said the U of S president.

“This has been a longstanding commitment for us and the MOU that we just signed today is a big step in that direction.”

Approximately 23,000 students attend the U of S, 12 per cent of those are First Nations. The campus’ overall goal is to keep pace with the percentage of indigenous people in the province.

“The consensus says that’s more like 16 per cent so we still have a ways to go but we have been growing our aboriginal student population in the last three or four years significantly and I might say more importantly than that is they have been successful in that they have been graduating.”

In the 2015/2016 academic year, there were 2,669 indigenous students on campus, a 37 per cent increase in five years.

There were nearly 500 graduates in spring and fall that same year, up 56 per cent. As of September 6th, self-declared aboriginal student enrolment had gone up 8 point 4 per cent from the autumn before.