Pablo Picasso exhibit coming to Winnipeg Art Gallery

WINNIPEG — For the first time in nearly half a century, Pablo Picasso’s work is heading to Winnipeg.

In May, the Winnipeg Art Gallery (WAG) will unveil two exhibitions of Picasso’s work: Picasso in Canada and Picasso: Man and Beast.

Both shows open May 13 and run until Aug. 13.

RELATED: Picasso painting ‘The Women of Algiers’ sells for $179.4M; sets auction record

Celebrating Canada’s 150th anniversary, Picasso in Canada brings together over 30 works of art drawn from eight art museums across the country, from paintings and watercolours to drawings, engravings and ceramic works.

“Picasso is one of the most recognizable names in the world and whether or not you know his art, this pair of exhibitions will surprise and excite you by highlighting his extraordinary skill and many sides,” WAG director and CEO, Dr. Stephen Borys said.

RELATED: World famous sculpture ‘The Thinker’ to ponder at the Winnipeg Art Gallery

“Picasso at the WAG adds to the amazing series of events happening in Winnipeg this summer, such as Canada 150 and the Canada Summer Games. The community and tourists are in for a treat.”