Canada
February 2, 2017 1:05 pm

Man charged with attempted murder in March 2016 Halifax shooting

Natasha Pace

Halifax police have made an arrest in a relation to a shooting that occurred in Clayton Park on the morning of March 6, 2016.

Halifax Regional Police have charged a 19-year-old man in connection with a shooting that occurred nearly a year ago in Clayton Park.

Police were originally called to a residence in the 600-block of Parkland Street around 2 a.m. on March 6, 2016.

When officers arrived, they found a 60-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to hospital with what were considered to be life-threatening injuries. Despite searching the area, no suspects were located at that time.

The victim died on July 8, 2016. However, the province’s medical examiner determined on Jan. 13, 2017 that his death wasn’t the result of injuries that he sustained in the shooting and is not considered suspicious.

On Wednesday, Terrance Treshon Brooks of Cole Harbour turned himself in to police headquarters. He is facing charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and weapons charges.

Brooks is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Police say the investigation into the shooting remains open and are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

