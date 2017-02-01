Non-Muslims in Calgary show support by wearing a hijab

An awareness event in Calgary, coincidentally timed just three days after a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque, is helping bridge gaps with the Muslim community.

READ MORE: ‘Islamophobia exists,’ Montreal Muslim community in shock following Quebec City mosque attack

Related Flowers handed out to women in hijab in response to hate crime at U of A LRT Station

Wednesday marked World Hijab Day at the University of Calgary. Students from the Muslim Students’ Association set up a booth on campus inviting non-Muslims to try on a head scarf.

Those who wear the hijab said there are a lot of misconceptions about the traditions and reasons around it.

“A lot of people think it’s foreign, so we are spreading the experience so it makes it normalized,” said Lobna Al-Wadeiah, a student with the association.

Al-Wadeiah said it’s empowering to wear a hijab and wanted to give that experience to other women.

Those who stopped by felt it was not only an eye-opening experience, they also wanted to show solidarity following the tragedy in Quebec City.

“Hijabs have a stereotypical negative association and with a lot of the stuff of happening, this would be a way to show support and solidarity with Muslims,” fourth-year civil engineering student Mariam Bello said.

“It’s something I’ve been interested in trying. I’ve never worn one before.”

The event was marked in 140 countries worldwide.