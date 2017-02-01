The most romantic restaurants in Edmonton, according to OpenTable

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner so why not head out for date night at one of the most romantic restaurants in Canada? Eight of them are right here in Edmonton, according to OpenTable.

OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation service, released its annual list of the 100 most romantic restaurants in the country Wednesday.

The list is compiled based on diner reviews.

“With intimate atmospheres, specially curated menus and exceptional hospitality, the restaurants on this list are excellent choices for places to dine on one of the most romantic and busiest days of the year,” Ziv Schierau, head of national accounts for OpenTable Canada, said.

Here are the eight Edmonton eateries that made the cut:

XIX Nineteen’s St. Albert location also made this year’s list.

Nine restaurants from Calgary are also included, as well as eight dining locations in the Banff/Canmore areas.

In total, 27 of the 100 most romantic restaurants in Canada are located in Alberta. Ontario is home to the largest percentage of the most romantic restaurants, according to OpenTable, with 46 establishments on the list.

Quebec had 12 restaurants on the list, followed by British Columbia with 12, Nova Scotia with four and Manitoba with three. The list also includes restaurant destinations from New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Saskatchewan.

To see the entire list, visit OpenTable’s website.