January 31, 2017 6:04 pm

Lethbridge teacher receives national recognition

Alison Hancox

A Lethbridge principal is getting national recognition.

Alison Hancox is a principal with Palliser Regional Schools, through the Palliser Beyond Boarders Outreach program.

She is one of 40 Canadians being recognized by The Learning Partnerships Canada Outstanding Principals Award.

The outreach program has grown from less than 30 students three years ago to nearly 700 hundred now.

The programs are based in Calgary, Vulcan, Coaldale and Picture Butte, offering students the option to learn from home.

The program has seen its students’ graduation rate rise to 97 per cent since it started with Palliser.

