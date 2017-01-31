Winnipeg Blue Bombers release three including Quincy McDuffie who’s headed to the NFL

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers released a trio of players on Tuesday.

The Bombers cut loose returner/receiver Quincy McDuffie to allow him to pursue a job south of the border in the NFL. The club also released defensive tackle Keith Shologan and running back Pascal Lochard earlier on Tuesday.

According to an unverified twitter account of certified NFL player agent Brett Tessler of Tessler Sports, McDuffie has already signed with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys just signed WR/Returner Quincy McDuffie who played for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and led the CFL in kick return avg & TDs — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) January 31, 2017

RELATED: Winnipeg Blue Bombers add defensive back Robert Porter

McDuffie, 26, ranked first in the CFL in kick return average last season with 27.7 yards per return. He took two returns back for touchdowns while also racking up 236 yards on punt returns. McDuffie was also used sparingly on offence where he made 23 catches for 241 yards with one touchdown. Prior to joining the Bombers last year McDuffie played in parts of two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Shologan, 31, was one of the Bombers big free agent acquisitions a year ago. But Shologan recorded just two sacks with 22 defensive tackles in 18 games last season and the move will give the team some more flexibility under the salary cap. They already have another Canadian defensive tackle under contract in Jake Thomas and they drafted Rupert Butcher in the sixth round of the 2016 CFL Draft.

Lochard, 26, also joined the Bombers in 2016. Lochard had just eight touches on offence, rushing the ball for 33 yards in 14 games. He also had a pair of kickoff returns. Lochard played two seasons with the B.C. Lions before coming to the Bombers.

RELATED: Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign three internationals