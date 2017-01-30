Hundreds show support for Muslim community at mosque rally

Rana Haidar says Islam teaches her to be tolerant, loving, and peaceful.

She moved to Canada from Syria 21 years ago, attends the London Muslim Mosque, and took part in the #LondonStandsWithMuslims solidarity rally today, after the tragic shooting in a mosque in Quebec left six people dead and 19 wounded.

“I want to know why,” said Haidar, when asked what she’d say to last night’s attacker if she had the chance. “I want to know why. You don’t know them? Why [do] you kill them? For what reasons?”

Rana Haidar came to Canada from Syria 20 years ago. Saddened by Quebec shooting, says Islam teaches peace & love #LondonStandsWithMuslims pic.twitter.com/jbp4xBrAQG — AM980 London News (@AM980News) January 30, 2017

Haidar says it’s hard to see Islamophobic attacks, when the religion is what drives her daily life and teaches her positive values.

“You’re judging all Muslims in one act of a few people. I know they are making big sound, but they are so few, and they’re against what [the] religion says (…) Whoever kills anybody in this way, it’s really a coward act.”

For many, the attack is close to home; Haidar says she feels safe living in London, but that doesn’t mean the community has gone without worry.

“There is always going to be a sense of concern,” explained Abd Alfatah Twakkal, the Imam at London Muslim Mosque. “But we always tell our congregation and community members that we shouldn’t be living in a state of fear. We can be vigilant and take whatever necessary precautions, but we need to go about our daily lives with the [assuredness] that the vast majority of people around us are with us, [and] the vast majority of Canadians and Londoners will not stand for any form of hatred or divisive rhetoric.”

Imam Abd Alfatah Twakkal tells crowd "you've shown us what it means to be one human family," during #LondonStandsWithMuslims rally pic.twitter.com/1yW6wDFb9J — AM980 London News (@AM980News) January 30, 2017

Security officials estimate a crowd of between 500 and 750 people gathered at the front steps of the mosque on Oxford Street Monday near the city’s west end, listening to a string of solidarity speeches by local politicians, leaders of several different religious communities, and the London Police.

The police force’s Diversity Officer Theresa Allott was in the crowd, and stressed the importance of showing support for every member of the community, every day.

“I think it’s important that we show that we are here to keep people safe, that we are vigilant, and that we are listening to what our community is experiencing, ” explained Allott, who went on to describe the outpouring of support as “incredibly heart-warming”.

Mayor Matt Brown was met with cheers from the crowd after explaining that Canada is defined not by acts of terror, but by it’s strong community — and that the London Muslim Mosque will continue to be a safe and loving place.

As the speeches drew to a close and Twakkal extended an invitation to everyone to come inside and observe prayer, a single voice in the crowd began to sing O Canada; the hundreds of people in attendance joined in almost immediately, as those driving by in cars honked their horns.

Crowd begins to sing O Canada as #LondonStandsWithMuslims rally comes to an end, with invitation to observe 12:45 prayer. pic.twitter.com/orrZshznLK — AM980 London News (@AM980News) January 30, 2017

Western University student Darren Tyrell was one of many who moved indoors after the speeches came to an end.

“I was very happy to see that we have that solidarity here in London, and that expression for love, and that deeply embedded intolerance,” he explained. “London did a really good thing here today.”