January 31, 2017
Updated: January 31, 2017 12:40 pm

Prince Edward Island signs health deal with additional $45.1 million

By Staff The Canadian Press

Prince Edward Island is the latest province to sign on to a health deal with the federal government, which includes funding for home care.

Prince Edward Island is the latest province to sign on to a health deal with the federal government, agreeing to an additional $45.1 million over the next 10 years.

The targeted funding will see $24.6 million for home care and related infrastructure requirements and $20.5 million to support mental health initiatives.

The funding will begin in the 2017-18 fiscal year.

P.E.I. is the last of the four Atlantic provinces to ink a deal with Ottawa.

Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Saskatchewan have also agreed to deals.

The federal government says performance indicators and a system of annual public reporting with be developed in the coming weeks along with a detailed plan on how the funding will be spent over and above existing programs.

