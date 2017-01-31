NS artists Classified, Ria Mae lead East Coast Music Awards nominations

Two Halifax-area hit-makers dominate East Coast Music Awards nominations announced today.

READ MORE: Saint John, N.B. to host 2017 East Coast Music Awards in April

Rapper Classified leads with nine nominations, followed by frequent collaborator Ria Mae, who received seven nods for her alternative brand of pop.

The artists were in good company, with five of 13 fans’ choice nominees hailing from Nova Scotia.

Newfoundland electronic band REPARTEE racked up five nominations, with six other artists tying with four.

The 2017 East Coast Music Awards show will take place on April 27 in Saint John, N.B.

The ECMAs are a five-day celebration of music showcasing more than 500 East Coast artists.