Sarah McLachlan to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall Of Fame at 2017 Juno Awards

Ever since bursting onto the Canadian music scene in the late 1980s, Sarah McLachlan has become one of the world’s most renowned singer-songwriters thanks to a string of chart-topping hits ranging from Into the Fire to Building a Mystery, and the Vancouver-based artist will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at this year’s Juno Awards.

“I’m so honoured to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. This comes as a complete sweet surprise as I still feel like I’m just getting started,” said McLachlan. “I’m truly blessed to be in such incredible company with all of the amazing past honourees.”

In addition to the induction ceremony, the 2017 Junos broadcast will also feature a special tribute to McLachlan, who will be attending the annual salute to the best in Canadian music.

Having won two Grammys and four Junos, McLachlan’s varied accomplishments include founding the blockbuster Lilith Fair tour, held from 1997 until 1999 and again in 2010, which showcased female music artists on an unprecedented level.

McLachlan’s other accolades include her appointment as an Officer to the Order of Canada, induction into the Order of British Columbia, honourary degrees from the University of Alberta and Simon Fraser University, induction into Canada’s Walk of Fame and receiving the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement, Canada’s highest performing arts honour.

The 2017 Juno Awards will be held at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Sunday, Apr. 2.

