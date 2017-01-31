Nova Scotians encouraged to donate blood to help with shortage in N.B.

Canadian Blood Services (CBS) is asking Nova Scotians to donate blood to help with a drop in donations in New Brunswick due to the devastating ice storm that hit the region.

READ MORE: Thousands still in the dark as military mobilized to assist N.B. ice storm cleanup

Last week, New Brunswick was pelted with freezing rain which has left a thick layer of ice over much of the province, thousands without power and in some cases, terrible travelling conditions.

That has led to unexpected cancellations of some blood donor clinics, leading to a shortage of blood supplies.

“When the ice storm hit, we lost two clinics,” said Atlantic director of blood services, Peter MacDonald.

“We lost two days in Moncton, where the power was out at our permanent site … and we lost the mobile event in Bathurst. Those accounted for 200 planned collection units last week in New Brunswick.”

MacDonald said that loss means CBS only collected 72 per cent of their target last week.

MacDonald stresses this means no loss of patient care in the province, because they can rely on a national inventory, however they’re working hard to restore their inventory.

MacDonald said that many people don’t realize blood is perishable — plasma can be frozen and last up to a year, red blood cells can last up to 42 days, but platelets only last five days.

READ MORE: NB emergency officials urge safety during power outage after ice storm

MacDonald said that there are still some folks in New Brunswick who can’t get out to clinics to give blood. He also said there’s a demand for all types of blood.

Residents in and around Halifax can make an appointment at the blood donor clinic at 7071 Bayer’s Rd. at any of the following times:

Mondays: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Canadian Blood Services has permanent blood collection clinics in Moncton and Saint John and a mobile collection clinic that moves throughout the province: this week it’s in Campbellton and Dalhousie.

People can visit blood.ca for more information, dates and to set up an appointment.