donald trump gold prices
January 30, 2017 11:34 pm
Updated: January 30, 2017 11:38 pm

Gold prices rise as Trump’s tough immigration talk rattles markets

By Arpan Varghese Reuters

In this March 1, 2016, photo, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks on Super Tuesday primary election night at the White and Gold Ballroom at The Mar-A-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla.

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
A A

Gold rose on Tuesday on increased safe haven demand as U.S. President Donald Trump‘s tough stance on immigration rattled global markets, with prices finding further support from a weaker dollar.

Traders were also awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting on monetary policy starting on Tuesday for cues on U.S. interest rate hikes.

Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,200.00 per ounce by 0307 GMT, while U.S. gold futures edged up 0.5 percent to $1,199.6.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was down 0.1 percent at 100.34.

Asian shares were on the defensive on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the United States ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his radical campaign pledges into action.

“There are talks that the ban could affect the tech and energy sectors and this suggests that there could be some growth challenges if the ban is prolonged, so the current risk aversion (driving gold markets) comes as no surprise,” OCBC analyst Barnabas Gan said.

In this Jan. 23, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump sits at his desk in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

Spot gold may edge up to $1,205 per ounce, as it has pierced resistance at $1,197, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Traders were also eyeing a meeting of the U.S. Fed on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Fed, which raised interest rates in December, has signaled as many as three rate rises in 2017.

Higher rates could mean a higher U.S. currency, which makes dollar-denominated gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, potentially dampening demand.

READ MORE: Donald Trump fires acting U.S. attorney general after she tells staff not to defend travel ban

“The market sentiment is for the Fed to stay pat in the upcoming meeting,” Gan said.

In other precious metals, spot silver was up 0.2 percent, at $17.14 per ounce, while platinum edged up by 0.5 percent, to $990.30. Palladium rose 0.7 percent, to $745.40 per ounce.

Global News

© 2017 Thomson Reuters

Report an error
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Executive Order
donald trump gold price
donald trump gold prices
Donald Trump Muslim Ban
gold price donald trump
Gold Prices
gold prices donald trump
trump executive order immigration
Trump immigration

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News