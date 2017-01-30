Alberta survivors bare their scars to put a new face to breast cancer

Michelle Schaefer was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2015. Just nine days later, she had a double mastectomy.

As a part of her journey of healing, she organized a photo shoot Monday for nine women, including herself, who are all breast cancer survivors.

Schaefer told Global News she wants to change the way people see breast cancer.

“I wanted to go about changing the way this disease looks so that the women that find out they have breast cancer will have some hope.”

Schaefer was inspired by a project she did in 2016 with Edmonton photographer Lorna Dancey.

“It’s a very scary prospect when a doctor tells you that you have breast cancer, and the thought of standing there when you’re all done with no breasts and no hair and still feeling beautiful about yourself is a difficult task,” Schaefer said.

Schaefer plans to release the photos on Valentine’s Day and is hoping to have these photos used in magazines, billboards and anywhere there is a need to put a face to cancer. She hopes these images will start to counteract the other imagery – often dark and faceless – associated with the diagnosis.

“We all spend a lot of time judging other people and I think we need to spend more time looking at the beauty that’s standing in front of us.”

Schaefer hopes the journey of these cancer survivors can help others realize they are not alone.

“We all have a story, and sometimes when you hear somebody else’s story-and what they’ve gone through-it makes what you’re going through a little bit easier.”

The women had their hair and makeup professionally done, picked out dresses for the shoot from a Calgary bridal salon and had their photos taken by Dancey. All services were donated for the shoot.

With files from Emily Mertz