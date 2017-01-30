World
January 30, 2017 3:39 pm
Updated: January 30, 2017 3:40 pm

Muslim group files lawsuit against Donald Trump’s travel ban

By Matthew Barakat The Associated Press
A Muslim civil rights group is joining the legal battle to overturn President Donald Trump’s travel ban directed at seven Muslim-majority nations.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations filed a lawsuit Monday in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, challenging Trump’s executive order. The lawsuit characterizes the ban as a first step in fulfilling Trump’s campaign promise to impose “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States” until the government “can figure out what is going on.”

Trump’s order suspends immigration for citizens of the seven countries for 90 days. Trump has said the action is being falsely characterized as a “Muslim ban.”

A judge at the Alexandria courthouse already had issued a restraining order against the administration in response to a similar lawsuit filed over the weekend.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

