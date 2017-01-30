Edmonton to take part in snow angel world record attempt

If you’ve ever wanted to take part in an attempt to break a Guinness World Record, this weekend could be your chance.

On Saturday, skiers and ski patrollers in the Edmonton area will try to break the Guinness World Record for the most people making snow angels at the same time in multiple locations.

Up to 100 ski hills and resorts across Canada will participate in hopes of breaking the current record of 15,851 people making snow angels at once.

Edmonton’s part in the record-breaking attempt will take place at Snow Valley Ski Club on Saturday, Feb. 4. People are invited to take part in the event.

The effort is being held as part of Canadian Ski Patrol Day, which honours the life-saving work done by the 4,500 volunteer ski patrollers at more than 220 ski areas across the country.

“Canada’s ski patrollers are Canada’s guardians on the snow,” said Colin Saravanamuttoo, Canadian Ski Patrol president and chief executive officer.

“Helping to break the record for most snow angels is a great way for the skiing and boarding community to celebrate the people who look over them on the snow.”

Those who wish to participate are asked to arrive at 10:15 a.m. to register at the Canadian Ski Patrol tent by the main lodge. The record-breaking attempt will happen at 11 a.m. with people making snow angels for one full minute.