Saskatoon group says enough interest for tiny house village

A group has started work on development plans for villages made up of tiny houses in Saskatoon and the surrounding area.

Tiny House Saskatoon group organizer Crystal Bueckert said there’s a lot of local interest for mini dwellings in today’s real estate market.

“We have a lot of people interested in living minimally. A lot of people don’t want to own a house with a mortgage, so they’re downsizing, they want something small, they want something affordable,” Bueckert said at the group’s last meeting.

“It’s kind of a reaction to the large housing and suburban developments, so this is the other end of that.”

Bueckert said there are 18 people interested in this very niche market.

The group typically meets each month to brainstorm house layouts and community logistics.

“We are coming up with a list of our desires and needs and wants for developing an urban and a rural tiny house village … we’re coming up with a list to take to developers,” Bueckert said.

The organizer hopes to have people move in by the five-year mark.

“A lot of people want it sooner, obviously, but with the way developments work, rezoning and getting developments happening in Saskatoon, it’s going to take longer than that,” Bueckert said.

